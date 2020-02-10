A caller at Lakeland True Value on Old 59 Road seven miles northeast of Pelican Rapids reported suspicious activity underway.
The male driver of a vehicle appeared to be intoxicated or high and a female in the vehicle appeared to be trying to climb out one of the vehicle’s windows.
A deputy answering the call was unable to determine any impairment in the driver. The female told the deputy she was not feeling well and had been moving around inside the vehicle.
