An Otter Tail County resident reported two people they believed to be up to something suspicious on Wednesday. 

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the complainant reported a couple who were selling a cleaning system. The complainant told a deputy that there was no license plate on the silver colored Jeep Grand Cherokee, as well as paint missing from the hood. Upon investigation it was determined the driver did not have a valid driver’s license and was issued a citation. The second person in the vehicle was given a warning after it was discovered they had a small amount of marijuana in their possession which was destroyed at the scene. 

After performing roadside tests it was also determined that the driver was not impaired.

 

 

