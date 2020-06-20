A complainant called the Fergus Falls Police Department at 3:54 a.m. Thursday to report suspicious activity at the former Sunmart building.

An officer arrived at the scene and made contact with a vehicle. According to the report, the officer noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Law enforcement discovered several needles in the vehicle. A citation was issued to the vehicle owner and the paraphernalia was destroyed.

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments