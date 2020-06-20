A complainant called the Fergus Falls Police Department at 3:54 a.m. Thursday to report suspicious activity at the former Sunmart building.
An officer arrived at the scene and made contact with a vehicle. According to the report, the officer noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Law enforcement discovered several needles in the vehicle. A citation was issued to the vehicle owner and the paraphernalia was destroyed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.