A suspicious bag located on West Main Street in Dalton Friday prompted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office to have a visit.
Law enforcement located the bag in the Dalton Fire Department building after the complainant brought it in. The caller stated they located the bag on the 100 block of East Main Street. It was discovered to be a backpack with a makeup bag inside. The bag was stored in evidence after deputies were unable to locate the owner.
