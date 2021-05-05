A nearby resident reported to Fergus Falls Police on Tuesday that an individual was just standing around for an hour or so near County Highway 111 prior to a call to dispatch around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.  

A responding officer observed that the individual, identified as a white male wearing a dark hoodie with a face mask and dark pants, made his way towards Lakeview Estates. Police say once the male got to the first street lined with trailers he sprinted to the end of it and disappeared.

