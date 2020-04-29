A plastic baggie containing what could be drug residence was found Monday in donated clothing at a facility on College Way.
A Fergus Falls police officer was contacted with the information and noted there was a white powder residue in the bag but not enough to test.
The employees who turned the baggie over did not know who had donated the clothing and was concerned about drug activity around the business. They requested extra patrol.
