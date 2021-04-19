A report of suspicious activity came into the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office at approximately 10:10 a.m. Thursday from the superintendent of Underwood Public Schools. 

The sheriff’s office said a maroon/red Dodge Journey arrived at approximately 8:24 a.m. and sat in the parking lot until 9:40. There was no license plate information given, but the driver of the vehicle was an older male with gray hair.

 

