Multiple agencies, along with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on the southeast shore of West Silent lake in rural Henning at approximately 10:02 p.m. on Thursday.
A 2013 Ford Edge traveling eastbound on Highway 108, rear-ended a John Deere Skid Loader that was on the eastbound shoulder. The Ford Edge flipped on its roof as a result of the impact. The driver was able to get out of the car. The State Patrol said the person had only minor injuries, but was transported by Henning Ambulance to Tri-County Health Care in Wadena.
The State Patrol noted that neither driver was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
