The Fergus Falls Police Department was made aware of fraudulent bank activity by a Lake Street resident Thursday.
The resident received a sweatshirt in the mail that was not ordered and, after contacting the bank, was made aware of another fraudulent purchase attempt. The bank shut down and reissued the debit card used. Officers were advised to contact the company the sweatshirt was sent from as it is unknown where the data breach occurred.
