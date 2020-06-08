A complainant on the 600 block of Spruce Street called the Fergus Falls Police Department Friday to report a stolen license plate tab.
According to the report, the caller stated someone had stolen the front license plate tab from their vehicle. There was no determined timetable or person of interest for the incident.
