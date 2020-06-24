A caller alerted the Fergus Falls Police Department at 8:42 p.m. Monday about a disturbance on the 700 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
The caller said he could hear yelling, fighting and items being broken inside the house.
The officer answering the call found three people arguing because one had been late for supper.
The trio were provided with conflict resolution tips.
