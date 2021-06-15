A probable case of tax fraud was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, June 8. 

A resident in Pelican Rapids reported that an unknown person mailed copies of the complainant’s tax paperwork filed in their name, which they say they did not submit. A deputy learned that the complainant was still legally married to the suspected person, and that they were most likely responsible. The sheriff’s office said at this point the complainant has no financial loss. 

The person was advised to follow up with the IRS regarding the possible fraud

