A probable case of tax fraud was reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, June 8.
A resident in Pelican Rapids reported that an unknown person mailed copies of the complainant’s tax paperwork filed in their name, which they say they did not submit. A deputy learned that the complainant was still legally married to the suspected person, and that they were most likely responsible. The sheriff’s office said at this point the complainant has no financial loss.
The person was advised to follow up with the IRS regarding the possible fraud
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.