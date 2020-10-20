A caller claimed to have received a call Saturday from a party saying that she had been robbed and requesting the caller, who was a taxi driver, contact police for assistance.
Police canvassed an area on South Cascade Street and spoke with multiple tenants, none who had heard a disturbance.
Multiple attempts to contact the initial caller were made with no response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.