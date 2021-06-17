A report of a teenager hitting golf balls at vehicles driving by on the 900 block of Spruce Street generated a call to Fergus Falls police on Saturday, June 12 at approximately 12:01 a.m.

The caller told an officer that when they pulled into the building’s parking lot, the teen ran into a neighboring apartment. Police say no damage was observed at that time, and when the officer knocked on the apartment door the teen went into there was no answer. 

