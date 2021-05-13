The Fergus Falls Police Department was contacted on Tuesday with a complaint from a resident on the 1500 block of North Union Avenue about five teenage boys who were kicking basement windows.
No damage was reported in the incident, but police say the teenagers involved, along with the parents and the complainant were talked to about the incident.
