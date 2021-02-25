The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the occupants of a vehicle that struck and seriously injured a woman on I-94 Wednesday as a 15-year-old male and an 18-year-old female.

The State Patrol was investigating a one-vehicle crash Wednesday at approximately 8:30 a.m. on I-94 eastbound near milepost 52 (west of Fergus Falls – overpass bridge) when another vehicle came along and hit the driver of the original crash while she was outside her vehicle, then hit a tow truck and another vehicle before sliding off into the median.

The two occupants of that vehicle fled on foot and went east of I-94 on some railroad tracks. Troopers were assisted by officers from the Fergus Falls Police Department and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and located the two suspects a short while later.

The male was taken into custody at the Clay County Juvenile Detention Center in Moorhead. Both occupants are believed to be from Minnesota.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

