A caller contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday asking for advice in dealing with a 17-year-old daughter.
The caller alleged the teenager had been hanging around with an older male who was possibly a drug dealer.
A deputy was assigned to locate the girl who had taken a vehicle without the consent of her parents. It was believed she was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol and was tubing on the Otter Tail River near Zorbaz restaurant. The vehicle was located at the Zorbaz location on County Highway 72, her mother was notified and she was returned to her home.
