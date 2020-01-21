The Fergus Falls police were contacted Sunday after a teenage girl was harassed over the internet.
An unknown party claimed they would post photos of her on social media if she did not agree to something they were proposing. The girl did not know who the unknown party might be or what “deal” was being referenced.
The complainant was advised to block the number and informed of Harassment Restraining Order proceedings if the person’s identity became known.
