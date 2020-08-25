A 13-year-old male contacted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Monday to report a person arguing with his mother was refusing to leave. The complainant stated he was tired of hearing the pair argue so he had decided to call law enforcement.
The argument was over when a deputy arrived. Others present at the scene stated nothing physical had occurred and no threats had been made.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.