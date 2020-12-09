A 19-year-old New York Mills woman sustained nonlife-threatening injuries Monday in Bluffton Township.

Skyler Marlene Benke was westbound on U.S. Highway 10 according to the Minnesota State Patrol when her 2004 Chrysler Sebring convertible veered off the four-lane and crashed.

Benke was transported to Tri-County Healthcare in Wadena.

The driver was belted at the time of the crash.

Assisting was the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

