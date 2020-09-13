Jonah Dahlstrom, 19, suffered nonlife-threatening injuries Thursday at the intersection of North Mill Street and East Cavour Avenue when his Toyota 4Runner was hit by a Ford F-150 pickup driven by 72-year-old Dennis Hagstrom.

Dahlstrom was heading east on Cavour Avenue when Hagstrom, who was travelling south on Mill Street, went through a stop sign. Both vehicles suffered moderate to heavy damage.

Ringdahl Ambulance personnel checked Dahlstrom at the accident scene for minor neck and shoulder pain.

