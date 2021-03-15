A caller reported Saturday that his teenage daughter had been subjected to profane comments by an older man on West Alcott Avenue.
A Fergus Falls police officer responded to the call and found the man making the comments to be intoxicated. The officer told him his behavior was not acceptable. The intoxicated man agreed.
The teenager said she did not want to press charges but the officer told her that if she had another issue with the man he would be cited.
