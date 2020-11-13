Two teenage boys were transported to Tri-County Health with injuries Wednesday after a rollover approximately 6 miles south of New York Mills.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:54 a.m. emergency personnel responded to a one-vehicle crash on County Highway 67. The vehicle was southbound on 67 when it entered the westbound ditch causing the vehicle to overturn. Neither of the teens in the vehicle were wearing seat belts. The passenger was ejected from the truck and while his injuries are deemed serious they are not believed to be life threatening. The driver had minor injuries.
Joining a deputy from the sheriff’s office were units of New York Mills Rescue, Henning Ambulance and Tri-County Ambulance.
