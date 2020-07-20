The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was alerted Sunday that two teenage boys were walking down a road wearing PPE (personal protective equipment) masks. One was wearing a bulletproof vest and the other was wearing a black sweatshirt. Both were carrying “long guns.” The complainant was unsure of what type of guns they were or whether or not they were real.
A deputy spoke with the two juveniles who were playing a game with their friends using airsoft guns.
