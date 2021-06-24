A lifeguard on duty at Pebble Lake Beach contacted Fergus Falls police on Saturday, reporting a group of six to seven teens harassing the lifeguards, swearing and causing problems.
The lifeguard also reported that it had been going on all afternoon on Saturday, June 19. A responding officer spoke to an adult and their children about the reported behavior.
