Fergus Falls police took a report on Wednesday, June 16 about a group of teens harassing juveniles on the riverwalk.
The teens had threatened to steal one of their bicycles and were allegedly also throwing rocks. When officers responded to the call and spoke with the juveniles, they reported that five unknown teens were bullying them. The juveniles estimated the teens to have been about 14 years old. Officers were unable to locate the teens.
