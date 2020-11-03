A caller asked that a deputy be on standby Sunday while his landlord issued him an eviction notice. The caller said he was going to provide the landlord with a letter saying he cannot be evicted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the deputy spoke with the landlord and provided him with the basic landlord-tenant laws he became upset. He told the deputy that he should pay the tenant’s rent.
The tenant was advised to remove himself prior to the arrival of the landlord or to record the encounter and have another witness. He was warned that the sheriff’s office would proceed with an eviction if presented with proper court orders.
The situation was later resolved.
