A tenant on the south side of the city contacted Fergus Falls police on Saturday about problems they were having with their landlord and told the dispatcher that they wanted to know what their options were. 

Upon police arrival, the tenant said that they wanted their landlord to be charged for unlawful eviction after receiving notices and messages from the landlord telling them to vacate. The tenant was advised to contact law enforcement if the landlord showed up to forcefully remove the tenants without a lawful court order.

