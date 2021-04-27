A tenant on the south side of the city contacted Fergus Falls police on Saturday about problems they were having with their landlord and told the dispatcher that they wanted to know what their options were.
Upon police arrival, the tenant said that they wanted their landlord to be charged for unlawful eviction after receiving notices and messages from the landlord telling them to vacate. The tenant was advised to contact law enforcement if the landlord showed up to forcefully remove the tenants without a lawful court order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.