A complainant called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday alleging his landlords showed up and locked outbuildings in which the complainant had property.
The deputy responding found the dispute between the landlord and the tenant was whether the tenant had access to the garage. The landlord had locked the garage to prevent theft and vandalism to their property. The landlords claimed the original lease did not give the tenant access to the garage.
The deputy escorted the landlords to the location and the complainant was able to remove items he needed for night.
