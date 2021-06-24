The tenant of an apartment on the 100 block of East Summit Avenue called the Fergus Falls Police Department on Monday at approximately 9:01 a.m. to ask the police to remove the landlord from their apartment.
In a previous call at 12:07 a.m. on Sunday, the same tenant called the police about an earlier disturbance with the landlord regarding a basement apartment that was flooding because of a running garden hose near the foundation. When an officer responded to the later call and talked to the tenant, they stated that they were upset with the landlord who was trying to clean up water that had leaked into the apartment from outside. The tenant also told an officer that they were upset over various issues regarding their living conditions within the landlord’s apartment, however, the tenant agreed to let the landlord clean up the water.
