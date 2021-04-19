The owner of a local business had to terminate an employee on Wednesday, and the employee refused to give the owner his keys and a business cellphone.
The owner contacted Fergus Falls Police for advice in the matter. Police informed the business owner that it was a civil issue between an employee and an employer. The husband of the owner requested that the terminated employee bring the items back and the employee said they would.
Police advised the business owner that they would not be retrieving the items or standing by while the business owner retrieved the property. Police also told the business owner to be patient and wait for items to be returned as the terminated employee said they would and advised the business owner to speak to an attorney if she wished.
