A small tan female terrier was taken to the Humane Society of Otter Tail County Friday after law enforcement received a call about the animal.
The terrier was discovered by Hillcrest Circle in Fergus Falls without a collar or tags.
Thank you for reading!
Truth matters. Support your local newsroom.
See subscription options
Truth matters. Support your local newsroom.
See subscription options
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading!
Truth matters. Support your local newsroom.
See subscription options
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
A small tan female terrier was taken to the Humane Society of Otter Tail County Friday after law enforcement received a call about the animal.
The terrier was discovered by Hillcrest Circle in Fergus Falls without a collar or tags.
Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.