Alleged threats made to a Fergus Falls resident by a Texas resident upset by his daughter’s suicide attempt were reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 18.
The complainant wanted it documented that he had been called in reference to a person who had overdosed on her medication. The caller from Texas had told him if he caused the overdose he would regret it. The person making the threat said he had killed many people while serving in Vietnam and would not be afraid to kill again.
The Fergus Falls man was advised of the harassment restraining order (HRO) process.
