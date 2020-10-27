The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an abandoned vehicle on Friday, Oct. 23.
The vehicle was abandoned on private property after a man knocked on the property owner’s door asking for a ride because his vehicle’s headlights were not working. The property owner gave the man a ride with the understanding that the vehicle would be retrieved the following morning. The vehicle was not retrieved and was not reported as stolen. Alcohol containers were located inside the vehicle and it was given until Sunday to be moved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.