The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an abandoned vehicle on Friday, Oct. 23. 

The vehicle was abandoned on private property after a man knocked on the property owner’s door asking for a ride because his vehicle’s headlights were not working. The property owner gave the man a ride with the understanding that the vehicle would be retrieved the following morning. The vehicle was not retrieved and was not reported as stolen. Alcohol containers were located inside the vehicle and it was given until Sunday to be moved.

