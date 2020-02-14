A theft complaint was logged Wednesday with the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office by a resident of Hillside Beach Road on Wall Lake.
The complainant showed a deputy that seven unauthorized charges totaling $233.27 had been made Feb. 4-5 in the city of Fergus Falls.
