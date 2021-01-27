A theft in progress by a male wearing a black coat, blue jeans and a black baseball cap was reported Tuesday on North Mill Street.

A Fergus Falls police officer was informed that the person had been observed stuffing clothing items under his clothing.

By the time he was confronted in the store he had already dumped the clothing. A trespass order was issued in front of other officers and he was advised that he would be cited or arrested if he returned to the property.

A message was left with the male’s parole officer.

