A gas station on Fort Thunder Road notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office of gasoline theft.
The report states that the driver put $20 worth of fuel in their vehicle and drove away without payment. The sheriff’s office notified gas station staff that they would track down the driver of the vehicle for payment.
