A resident living on the 200 block of North Mill Street reported a theft of tools from their vehicle to the Fergus Falls Police Department on Friday, June 11.
The person said one black toolbox with miscellaneous tools, one set of wrenches, and one hydraulic bottle jack were all stolen from the truck. Police identified the thief as Steven Bradley Lindemyer, 62, of Fergus Falls, and he will receive a citation for misdemeanor theft. It is unclear if the tools were all recovered.
