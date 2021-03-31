The owner of Hammerdown Firearms on Cecil Avenue alleged the theft of two guns Monday and supplied Fergus Falls police with the name of the thief.

The officer answering the call was told that the thief had bought the two guns on Feb. 20 at a gun show in Fergus Falls. There was a chargeback on the credit card that was used. The amount still owed came to $525.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

