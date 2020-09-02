Viking Coca-Cola informed the Fergus Falls Police Department Tuesday that someone had broken into a vending machine at the Comfort Inn.

The investigating officer felt an unknown party had drilled a hole in the lock mechanism. The Comfort Inn’s maintenance man told the officer the incident could have occurred between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The thief was apparently only interested in taking money from the machine, not soda. The amount of cash taken was not known.

