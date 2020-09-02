Viking Coca-Cola informed the Fergus Falls Police Department Tuesday that someone had broken into a vending machine at the Comfort Inn.
The investigating officer felt an unknown party had drilled a hole in the lock mechanism. The Comfort Inn’s maintenance man told the officer the incident could have occurred between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The thief was apparently only interested in taking money from the machine, not soda. The amount of cash taken was not known.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.