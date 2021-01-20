A theft in progress was reported at 4:15 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 210 West.

The Fergus Falls Police Department was told the thief, a white male wearing jeans, a wallet chain, a black leather jacket and a black hat was running out of the garden center door carrying a computer and printer.

Items stolen included an HP desktop computer and an ONN brand monitor valued at $400.

The thief left the parking lot in a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Jeep Liberty. A white female with dark hair was also in the vehicle.

 

