A theft in progress was reported at 4:15 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 210 West.
The Fergus Falls Police Department was told the thief, a white male wearing jeans, a wallet chain, a black leather jacket and a black hat was running out of the garden center door carrying a computer and printer.
Items stolen included an HP desktop computer and an ONN brand monitor valued at $400.
The thief left the parking lot in a dark-colored vehicle, possibly a Jeep Liberty. A white female with dark hair was also in the vehicle.
