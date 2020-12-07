A property manager reported Thursday that someone had broken into the lock box and had stolen all the keys to a building containing both apartments and a business office.
According to the Fergus Falls Police Department the crime took place between 1 p.m. Wednesday and 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
At the time of the report there had been no signs of entry and no property had been reported missing.
