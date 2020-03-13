A caller from East Lincoln Avenue called the Fergus Falls Police Department Thursday at 4:05 a.m. to report another male had threatened to take his life.
The complainant said the threat came from a man driving a white four-door pickup. He added that there was no reason he knew of for the threat other than a mistaken belief he still had a video game that belonged to the man’s child.
