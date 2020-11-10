An Otter Tail County deputy helped settle a dispute Saturday between hunters and a private landowner.

In refusing to allow hunters access to his property to retrieve a dead deer the landowner had allegedly made the remark that if they attempted to retrieve the animal they would be “fair game.”

The deputy felt that while the comment was not a crime it was inappropriate. After being told the hunters were kids the landowner allowed them to retrieve the small doe.

No charges were pressed.

 

