An Otter Tail County deputy helped settle a dispute Saturday between hunters and a private landowner.
In refusing to allow hunters access to his property to retrieve a dead deer the landowner had allegedly made the remark that if they attempted to retrieve the animal they would be “fair game.”
The deputy felt that while the comment was not a crime it was inappropriate. After being told the hunters were kids the landowner allowed them to retrieve the small doe.
No charges were pressed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.