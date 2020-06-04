Emotions were running high Wednesday according to a call to the Fergus Falls Police Department at 2:38 a.m.

The complainant made an allegation of a threat via the internet.

The officer who investigated the call found the complainant had been contacted by someone with opposing political views. The party making the contact had used offensive language and had warned the complainant about becoming a statistic. No specific threats were made.

