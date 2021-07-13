A resident on County Highway 9 called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Saturday stating they have received threatening messages and a demand for money.

According to the report, the complainant had received threatening messages over the past two months and they started again with the messenger demanding $1,000. Law enforcement stated that the complainant was a victim of an online dating scam, but no money had been sent. The caller was advised to block all communication with the messenger.

