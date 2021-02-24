Three truckers were injured Friday, Feb. 19 7 miles west of Evansville on State Highway 79 according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Billie Eugene Gulke of Kerkhoven, 68, was southbound on County Road 10 when his 2014 International Prostar entered Highway 79 in the path of a 2020 International LT625 driven by Brian Pelzer, 22, of Long Prairie. Pelzer’s passenger was David Anderson, a 57-year-old Alexandria man.
All three men were transported to Prairie Ridge Hospital in Elbow Lake by ambulance with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Assisting the State Patrol at the site was the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
All three men were belted. Alcohol was not involved.
