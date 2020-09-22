The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a collision near the intersection of County Highway 122 and County Highway 83 involving two motorcycles that resulted in three injured Friday at 12:59 p.m.
According to law enforcement, one motorcycle collided with the other as they attempted to make a southbound turn onto Highway 83. The first biker sustained minor injuries and minor damage to their motorcycle, while the second biker and their passenger also suffered minor injuries and minor damage to the motorcycle.
The second biker and passenger were both taken to a hospital by a private vehicle. Both motorcycles were removed by a tow truck.
