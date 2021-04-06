A rollover on 365th Avenue near 500th Street resulted in minor injuries Friday for three juveniles.
Two Otter Tail County deputies responded to the crash and found all three were wearing safety belts when the driver of the vehicle lost control while exiting a curve near Wimar Lake in Hobart Township.
