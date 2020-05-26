The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Section 17 of Blueberry Township at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a single vehicle rollover on private property.
Officers arrived on scene and found a one-vehicle rollover crash with three occupants, who were all outside the vehicle. The driver, identified as 46-year-old Jeremy Walkama of Menahga, stated the three were in a vehicle driving around on the property. He indicated he lost control of the vehicle due to his speed.
The passengers were identified as Richard Prom, 49, of St. Cloud and Aaron Specht, 25, of Minneapolis.
Two of the occupants were treated for minor injuries. The third was airlifted out with severe injuries.
Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. It was unknown immediately after the crash if seat belts had been worn. The incident is pending investigation.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Menahga Police Department, the Menahga First Responders, the Menahga Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance, North Memorial Ambulance and North Air Care.
